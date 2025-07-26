Ben O’Connor Triumphs in Tour de France’s Queen Stage at Col de la Loze

COURCHEVEL, France (July 26, 2025) — Ben O'Connor of Team Jayco AlUla made history during Stage 18 of the Tour de France, winning the grueling ascent up the Col de la Loze. This stage, known as the queen stage, featured 174 kilometers and an astonishing 5,450 meters of elevation gain. O’Connor crossed the finish line at 5 hours, 3 minutes, and 47 seconds, 1 minute and 45 seconds ahead of yellow jersey wearer Tadej Pogačar, who finished second.

The stage began under overcast skies with intermittent rain as riders faced the challenging terrain. O’Connor executed a brilliant solo attack with 41 kilometers left, maintaining a strong pace that left his rivals struggling to keep up. “Once I started the climb, my only thought was staying in front of the yellow jersey group,” O’Connor explained. “When I heard it was three minutes with three kilometers to go, I felt great.”

Pogačar, who remained vigilant throughout the stage, expressed his satisfaction with retaining the lead in the overall classification. “Our clear priority was staying in the overall lead,” he said. “It turned out to be a beautiful day despite the hard climbs.”

Throughout the ride, O’Connor faced significant obstacles, including a challenging start and harsh weather conditions. He mentioned, “On Glandon and Madeleine, I tried hard, and I was close to pulling the pin. But these are days that require mental resilience.”

The race saw a dramatic unfolding of events, as the peloton split into multiple groups on the early climbs, with both O’Connor and Pogačar showcasing their climbing prowess. Despite the fierce competition, O’Connor managed to secure his second victory at the prestigious race, following his win at Tignes in 2021.

The day was also marred by the withdrawal of notable riders Carlos Rodriguez and Enric Mas due to injuries. As the storm clouds gathered over the Col de la Loze, the remaining riders pressed on, showcasing both endurance and tenacity under pressure.

O’Connor’s performance was noted as one of the finest in recent Tour history, not only representing a personal victory but also marking a significant moment for Australian cycling after a long absence of stage wins. “This is massive,” O’Connor stated, reflecting on his comeback from previous struggles. “I didn’t want to be caught by the yellow jersey group in the final kilometers.” With the Tour nearing its conclusion, O’Connor’s victory at such a high altitude reestablished his legacy in the sport.