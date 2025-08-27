Ben Griffin Celebrates Ryder Cup Selection After First PGA Tour Victory

NEW ORLEANS, La. — Ben Griffin strutted through Bourbon Street after midnight, flaunting a six-inch rhodium-plated belt that announced his victory at the Zurich Classic. Just hours earlier on August 26, 2025, Griffin and Andrew Novak had claimed their first PGA Tour wins, making them the team champions at the tournament held in New Orleans.

The belt’s unique design featured “Zurich Classic Team Champions” emblazoned on the buckle, complete with music notes and festive Floridalis, capturing the spirit of Mardi Gras. As he entered a dive bar in the French Quarter, cheers erupted around him, celebrating his remarkable achievement.

Griffin, savoring his victory, shared memories of the night filled with champagne and old-fashioneds, a fitting end to their win. “What didn’t we do?” he recalled. “The night was long,” he said before shifting his focus to the upcoming Tour Championship.

Despite the excitement surrounding his victory, Griffin expressed surprise at the level of media attention, especially given his quiet ascent in the game. He is emerging as a dynamic personality on the PGA Tour, capturing fans with his self-assURED confidence and storytelling flair.

Weeks later, speculation swirled regarding Griffin’s inclusion in the upcoming Ryder Cup team. Having achieved two wins and consistently placed in the top 10 throughout the season, many expected him to secure a spot on the team. However, U.S. captain Keegan Bradley raised uncertainties, stating that some players aspiring for a seat might be disappointed.

Griffin’s journey is remarkable — his love for golf never waned, even after stepping away for a stint in 2021 to work in mortgage loans. During the FedEx St. Jude Championship, he humorously engaged with Bradley, hinting at his aspirations. “Pick me!” he joked, showcasing his familiarity with the pressure of the sport.

His confidence remains contagious, and Novak reminisces about memorable moments that define Griffin’s character. From an impressive eagle shot while trying for a 59 to his playful remarks during casual rounds, Griffin’s approach to golf is fueled by enthusiasm.

“It’s just how Ben is,” Novak said. Griffin’s transformation in recent years has established him among golf’s elite, with an impressive record during the season, including multiple top finishes. His performances from the Korn Ferry Tour to now have marked an admirable growth in confidence and skill.

As the team announcement date drew closer, the pressure mounted. Griffin acknowledged the scrutiny he felt, aware that the moment could alter the course of his career. “Hopefully, Keegan sees that and wants me to represent the United States,” he urged. The anticipation continues as he awaits the call that could affirm his place among the best, a goal he believes he has fought hard to attain.