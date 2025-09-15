Ben Griffin Leads Procore Championship Final Round in Napa

NAPA, California — Ben Griffin holds a one-shot lead going into the final round of the 2025 Procore Championship at Silverado Resort on Sunday.

In a standout season on the PGA Tour, Griffin aims for his third win of the year. After carding a third-round score of 70, he stands at 15-under par after 54 holes.

Hot on his heels is amateur Jackson Koivun, a player from Auburn University, who is just one shot behind after a solid round of 68. Koivun seeks to become the second amateur to win on Tour in the last two years, following Nick Dunlap’s victory at the American Express in 2024.

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is in third place at 14-under, looking for his sixth win of 2025 and 19th career title. Scheffler recorded an impressive score of 64 on Saturday, tightening the competition.

The Procore Championship features a purse of $6 million and is played on a par-72 course measuring 7,138 yards. Golf Channel will broadcast the final round live starting at 6 p.m. ET.

For fans eager to catch the action, streaming options are also available on NBC Sports app for those with cable subscriptions. Early coverage and featured group streams will begin on Golf Channel.

KGolf.com has compiled the full tee times for the final round, confirming that Griffin and Koivun will tee off together in what promises to be an exciting conclusion to the tournament.

As the 2025 fall season opener on the PGA Tour, the Procore Championship features some of the best talent, including the U.S. Ryder Cup members, making it an event to watch.

Griffin said, “I feel focused and ready. It’s going to be a battle, but I’m excited about the challenge.”

The thrilling finale is set to begin at 10 a.m. ET on Sunday, with players showcasing their skills in pursuit of the championship trophy.