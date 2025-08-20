Ben Griffin’s Unusual Creatine Incident Shakes BMW Championship Start

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Professional golfer Ben Griffin experienced an unusual incident during the BMW Championship on August 17, 2025, that left him feeling shaky and disoriented. The 29-year-old American accidentally swallowed a large clump of creatine, a supplement he routinely takes to boost his energy and recovery.

Griffin explained that he was at the end of his creatine supply, which had formed into a large rock-like shape. “I started getting super shaky and felt like I had tremors,” he said. This unexpected reaction contributed to a disastrous start in the final round, where he carded a triple-bogey on the first hole followed by a double-bogey on the second.

Despite feeling overwhelmed, Griffin’s caddie helped him calm down by urging him to drink water. After the shaky beginning, Griffin found his rhythm on the course, making seven birdies over the remaining holes and finishing with a score of one-under 69. He ended the tournament tied for 12th place at three-under overall.

The golfer, who usually takes 15mg of creatine daily, believed he ingested significantly more during the incident. “I don’t think I’ll be taking too much creatine in the future,” he remarked afterwards, calling the experience a “pretty crazy story.” Griffin reflected on his performance, emphasizing, “I was mentally flustered, but I felt good after I regained my composure. I’m proud I managed to get back under par.”

Griffin’s impressive comeback came after a difficult start, demonstrating his resilience on the course. He is currently ninth in the US Ryder Cup rankings, with hopes of making the squad for the upcoming tournament at Bethpage Black, New York.