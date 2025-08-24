Ben Gulbranson Named Starting Quarterback at Stanford

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Ben Gulbranson has been named the starting quarterback for Stanford as he enters his final college season. After spending most of his five years at Oregon State as a backup, Gulbranson beat out Elijah Brown for the top spot ahead of the season opener against Hawaii on Saturday.

“I’m just really grateful to have another opportunity at it with the teammates and coaches and associate staff here that we have at Stanford,” Gulbranson said on Monday. He emphasized the importance of making the most of his final year, taking it day by day.

Gulbranson transferred to Stanford in late April, drawn by the vision of general manager Andrew Luck. The quarterback first joined Oregon State in 2020 and started eight games in the 2022 season. His previous experience helped secure the starting role over Brown, who made one start last season as a freshman.

“Ben just did a really good job with the whole thing,” said interim coach Frank Reich. “He has good command of the offense and showed poise in the pocket. He’s an accurate passer with a strong arm, able to get the ball to all parts of the field.”

Gulbranson’s standout season in 2022 saw him lead the Beavers to a 7-1 record after taking over as starter midway through the year. His notable moment came in a dramatic comeback victory at Stanford, where he threw a 56-yard touchdown pass to Tre’Shaun Harrison with just 13 seconds remaining.

In his college career, Gulbranson played in 18 games and completed 61.8% of his passes, totaling 2,648 yards, with 15 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He expressed excitement about being recruited by Luck, who he admired during his career in the NFL with Indianapolis.

Gulbranson is eager to learn from both Luck and Reich, both of whom bring extensive football knowledge and experience. “I’m trying to learn as much as I can from those guys,” he said. “They are just great teachers who always have something new to share.”