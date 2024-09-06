Ben Hance Wins Gold at the Paris Paralympics

Ben Hance has emerged victorious at the Paris Paralympics, securing the gold medal in the men’s 100m backstroke S14 event. This achievement marks a continuation of his dominance in the sport, as he is the defending champion from the Tokyo Paralympics and a two-time world champion in this event.

In the lead-up to the final, Hance broke the world record during the heats, setting an impressive qualifying time of 56.62 seconds. Although he fell slightly short of surpassing that record in the final, where he clocked 57.04 seconds, he finished 1.5 seconds ahead of his rivals, solidifying his position as the favorite in the event.

This victory is particularly poignant for Hance, who faced a challenging year marked by the loss of his father, Tony, in March. Reflecting on the season, Hance described it as the “worst year of my life” and expressed relief at bringing home a gold medal.

During the emotional celebration following his win, Hance dedicated the victory to his father, who he mentioned always supported his swimming career, particularly his backstroke. He expressed gratitude through gestures directed towards the sky, signifying a heartfelt tribute to his father.

The Australian Paralympic swim team had an outstanding day in Paris, with Hance contributing to a total of seven medals won by the team on the ninth day of competition. Among the other star performances was 17-year-old Callum Simpson, who also claimed gold in a fiercely contested race with a narrow victory margin over American Noah Jaffe.

Hance’s triumph was bolstered by the support of his family, who were present in the stands while other loved ones, including his father, could not be there. Prior to the final, Hance received encouraging messages from teammate Kyle Chalmers and coach Ash Delaney, even though they were in Las Vegas at the time.

The Australian Paralympic team’s overall success has prompted discussions about the need for increased funding to support young athletes in para-sports, as highlighted by fellow swimmer Tim Hodge.