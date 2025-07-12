Ben Healy Claims Stage Six Victory as Van der Poel Regains Yellow Jersey

Bayeux, France – Ben Healy of EF Education-EasyPost won the sixth stage of the Tour de France on Thursday, July 10, 2025, solidifying his position as a formidable contender in this year’s race. Healy executed a remarkable solo attack with 42 kilometers remaining, leaving competitors behind him in a thrilling finish.

Healy’s victory came amidst fierce competition. Quinn Simmons from Lidl-Trek finished in second place, while Michael Storer from Tudor Pro Cycling secured third. The stage was marked by several breakaways and climbs, demanding high endurance from all riders.

Mathieu van der Poel of Alpecin-Deceuninck also had a noteworthy day, snatching the yellow jersey from Tadej Pogačar of UAE Team Emirates by just one second. Van der Poel had been in a significant breakaway throughout the day, enabling him to regain the lead in the overall standings.

In a post-race interview, Healy expressed his elation, stating, “It’s just unbelievable. It’s what I worked all for, not just this year but the whole time.” He credited his team for their support and acknowledged the hard work that led to his achievement. Healy noted that his experience from previous races, particularly his strong performance last year, fueled his confidence.

Healy explained his strategy on the final climb: “I switched on from the start. Once I was in the break we had to really work for it. I knew I had to get away from the group. I picked my moment and hopefully surprised them.” His calculated approach paid off as he finished the stage in 21 hours, 52 minutes, and 34 seconds.

Overall, the race proved intense, with Healy’s move demonstrating his ability to seize opportunities, while Van der Poel’s tactical rides keep him in contention for the yellow jersey. Both riders have established themselves as key figures to watch in the remainder of the race.

The seventh stage promises to be just as challenging as it concludes on the steep slopes of the Mûr de Bretagne, where riders will be tested once again.