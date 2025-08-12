Ben Platt Releases Emotional Cover of Addison Rae’s ‘Diet Pepsi’

LOS ANGELES, CA — Ben Platt has officially released his emotional cover of Addison Rae‘s hit single “Diet Pepsi” on streaming platforms following its debut at the 2025 Las Culturistas Culture Awards held last weekend. The star shared the news on Instagram, stating, “Ask and ye shall receive. ‘Diet Pepsi (Live from 2025 Las Culturistas Culture Awards) streaming now.”

Platt’s rendition features a dramatic orchestral arrangement that adds depth to the lyrics, transforming the upbeat pop song into a powerful ballad. His performance captivated audiences at the awards ceremony, with fans expressing their desire for the cover to be available on streaming services.

Actress Rachel Zegler commented on his Instagram post, saying, “Now I can cry on the go!” while Platt’s brother, Henry, added a playful shout-out: “Plattison Rae.” The excitement surrounding the cover grew as it quickly gained traction on social media.

The viral performance caught the attention of the official Bravo account, which shared a clip on TikTok where it amassed over 465,000 likes and 3.3 million views. Matt Rogers, co-host of the awards, shared his thoughts on the cover, reflecting, “When you have a gay fever dream idea and it pops off even harder than you could have ever imagined…”

The Las Culturistas Culture Awards saw a vibrant mix of musical performances and comedy hosted by Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers. The awards celebrated pop culture in a lighthearted manner, including outlandish categories and a range of celebrity guests. Platt’s cover of “Diet Pepsi” was a standout moment, drawing enthusiastic reactions from both fans and attendees.

Rae herself responded positively to Platt’s performance, affirming it with a simple yet impactful comment: “Heaven.” Following the awards show, the demand for the streaming release of his cover only intensified, highlighting the strong connection both artists have with their fanbases.

Platt’s emotional and powerful take on “Diet Pepsi” is now available across all major streaming platforms, allowing fans to experience the track anytime. As the excitement continues, Platt and Rae’s collaboration remains a hot topic in pop culture today.