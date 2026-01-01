Ben Roberts Leads Texas Tech in Orange Bowl Showdown Against Oregon

MIAMI, Fla. — Ben Roberts, a linebacker for the Texas Tech Red Raiders, is making headlines as his team prepares to face Oregon in the College Football Playoff quarterfinals on January 1, 2026. Roberts, who was initially overlooked as a zero-star recruit from Haslet Eaton, is now a key player in Texas Tech’s pursuit of a national championship.

Roberts earned his spot on the team with a late scholarship offer from former coach Matt Wells. As Roberts prepares for the high-stakes matchup, he reflects on his journey, stating, “I’ve seen it all happen” under current coach Joey McGuire, who he describes as genuine and consistent.

On December 6, 2025, Roberts showcased his skills in AT&T Stadium, where he was named Defensive Most Outstanding Player after leading his team to a 34-7 victory in the Big 12 Championship Game against BYU. Despite battling an abdominal injury during the game, he intercepted two passes and broke up a crucial fourth-down pass.

“He comes to work, puts on the same face no matter what’s going on in his life,” Roberts said of McGuire, highlighting the team’s commitment to unity and hard work. The Red Raiders’ transformation from underdogs to contenders under McGuire is a testament to this culture.

Facing Oregon in the Orange Bowl will be a pivotal moment for Roberts, who made his first collegiate start against the Ducks earlier this season. Despite a loss in that game, Roberts recorded 12 tackles, marking the beginning of his rise in college football. His performance that day demonstrated his potential and versatility as he shifted from safety to linebacker.

As Roberts prepares for the rematch, he emphasizes the importance of understanding the game better. “I was just playing football,” he recalled of his earlier performance against Oregon. “Now that I understand things, I think it’s going to be a lot different.”

Roberts also praised Oregon’s explosive offense, mentioning the skills of their tight ends and quarterback as crucial factors in the game. “They’re really athletic, they’ve got great hands,” he noted, as Texas Tech looks to disrupt their dynamic play.

With added time to prepare, Roberts has watched more film on Oregon than any other opponent this season. “It ties into their tight ends and their receivers … they’re very fast,” he said, indicating a thoughtful approach to the upcoming challenge.

Following their championship win, Roberts took time off for family, hunting, and rest. He noted the importance of keeping the routine consistent as the team gears up for the big game.

With Texas Tech’s recent successes, Roberts appreciates the shift in the program’s fortunes. “We’re living the best life you can be living,” he expressed, indicating the positive trajectory for both the team and the community.

Roberts believes that this team is laying the groundwork for future success, stating, “I think we’re the start of a dynasty.” As the Red Raiders prepare to face Oregon, all eyes will be on Roberts as he looks to lead his team to victory and solidify their place among college football’s elite.