Ben Roethlisberger Praises Rookie Derrick Harmon After Strong Preseason Performance

PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania — Pittsburgh Steelers rookie defensive tackle Derrick Harmon impressed during his second preseason game, garnering praise from former quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. On the latest episode of his podcast ‘Footbahlin,’ Roethlisberger expressed high hopes for the first-round pick, saying, “Man, [Derrick Harmon]’s going to be an animal.”

Harmon’s standout performance included his first professional sack against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Acrisure Stadium. Although it won’t appear in official statistics, the play showcased his power as he pushed the opponent’s left guard back directly into the quarterback.

In a previous outing, Harmon, who stands 6-foot-4 and weighs 313 pounds, played 33 snaps without recording a stat. However, in this game, he displayed his potential, demonstrating speed with a 4.95-second 40-yard dash and a 1.74-second 10-yard split. These numbers are impressive for his size.

According to NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein, one scout compared Harmon’s play style to that of veteran Cameron Heyward, saying, “He plays like a Raven or a Steeler. Off the tape, he reminds me of a young Cam Heyward but bigger.” Last year at Oregon, Harmon recorded five sacks and 11 tackles for loss, highlighting his collegiate success as a strong indicator.

Roethlisberger emphasized that Harmon will have the unique opportunity to learn alongside Heyward, who is still an elite player at age 36. “He’s going to learn from Cam [Heyward], how to be a vet,” Roethlisberger noted, underscoring the importance of this mentorship.

As Harmon grows into the NFL, his ability to master the nuances of the game will be critical. Roethlisberger remarked on Harmon’s talent for “taking control of the line” and noted that understanding small techniques will be key for his success.

Former Steelers players and analysts have also expressed enthusiasm about Harmon’s potential impact on the defensive unit, particularly with T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith also on the roster. With Watt returning healthy and motivated after a contract extension, Harmon should benefit from favorable matchups that allow him to shine.

Despite his rookie status, expectations for Harmon are high, especially given the Steelers’ championship aspirations. The team views him as a key contributor capable of making a significant impact on the field, potentially filling the void left by Heyward in the future.

Should he continue to develop under guidance from established veterans like Heyward, the Steelers may have secured a cornerstone of their defense for years to come. Roethlisberger’s endorsement foreshadows a bright future for Harmon as he transitions to the NFL.