Ben Rortvedt Shines as Dodgers’ Backup Catcher Amid Challenges

LOS ANGELES, California — Ben Rortvedt stepped in as the starting catcher for the Dodgers on September 11, 2025, after Will Smith was scratched shortly before the game due to soreness in his right hand. Despite having just ten minutes’ notice, Rortvedt proved he can handle pressure, demonstrating a steady demeanor that has caught the attention of team manager Dave Roberts.

“He’s a backup catcher that’s there for his pitchers, and he’s done a great job of receiving, learning these pitchers and trying to understand what they’re good at,” Roberts said after the game. Rortvedt has been behind the plate during two near-no-hitters in his brief stint, indicating his ability to effectively support the team’s pitchers.

With Smith still not feeling well and Dalton Rushing likely out for an extended period, Rortvedt is expected to see even more playing time as the Dodgers head toward the end of the season. Although his batting average stands at .132 over 76 at-bats, the team is currently more focused on having a reliable catcher than additional offensive power.

Meanwhile, Mookie Betts is also making headlines, seemingly returning to his old form. Betts had a standout performance on the same day, hitting four for five with five RBIs and contributing to a season-high grand slam, which helped the Dodgers secure a win.

Rortvedt and the Dodgers will face the San Francisco Giants next, a pivotal matchup as they continue their push for a playoff berth. The Dodgers are currently three games ahead of the San Diego Padres in the NL West standings, highlighting the importance of every game as the regular season draws to a close.

As they look ahead, the team is focused not only on individual performances but also on maintaining their momentum during the season’s critical final stretch.