Ben Rortvedt Steps Up as Dodgers’ Backup Catcher Amid Injuries

LOS ANGELES, California — Ben Rortvedt has made a strong impression in his limited time with the Los Angeles Dodgers, stepping up as the backup catcher following injuries to starters Will Smith and Dalton Rushing. Rortvedt received just ten minutes’ notice before starting in a recent game after Smith was scratched due to soreness in his right hand.

Manager Dave Roberts praised Rortvedt’s readiness, noting he quickly got intel from Smith and was prepared to support the pitching staff. “He’s a backup catcher that’s there for his pitchers, and he’s done a great job of receiving, learning these pitchers, and trying to understand what they’re good at,” Roberts said after the game.

In his early starts, Rortvedt has been behind the plate for two near-no-hitters, demonstrating his capability to call effective games. Despite struggling offensively with a batting average of .132 over 76 at-bats this season, the Dodgers value Rortvedt’s defensive skills as they navigate the final stretch of the season.

With Smith still recovering and Rushing likely sidelined for a longer period, Rortvedt is expected to see more playing time. The team currently prioritizes having a reliable presence behind the plate.

In other Dodgers news, star outfielder Mookie Betts has returned to form, contributing significantly in recent games, while superstar Shohei Ohtani is set to start against the Philadelphia Phillies soon. According to reports, the Washington Nationals are also eyeing Dodgers senior vice president Josh Byrnes as the potential new head of baseball operations.

The Dodgers are looking to continue their winning streak, having swept the Colorado Rockies recently, thereby increasing their lead in the National League West.