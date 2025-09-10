Politics
Ben Shapiro Questions J.D. Vance’s Future in MAGA Movement
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Conservative podcaster Ben Shapiro expressed skepticism about J.D. Vance’s potential to lead the MAGA movement in 2028 during an interview on Tuesday with former NRA spokeswoman Dana Loesch.
Shapiro claimed that Vance, seen as a key successor to Donald Trump in the GOP, may struggle to unite the party’s factions. “The idea that J.D. can somehow just pick up the Trump coalition and then carry it across the finish line, that is almost never true in politics,” Shapiro stated.
In his discussion, Shapiro drew parallels between Trump and Barack Obama, emphasizing how both politicians captivated their parties with strong personalities. He noted that just as Hillary Clinton failed to galvanize the Obama coalition in 2016, Vance might face similar challenges ahead.
“There’s already a battle going on for what comes next after Trump,” Shapiro remarked. He highlighted the internal conflicts within the Republican Party, mentioning factions like the conspiratorial wing led by figures such as Marjorie Taylor Greene and Tucker Carlson, and contrasting them with more libertarian-minded members like Elon Musk.
Shapiro warned that this infighting could undermine Vance’s 2028 presidential aspirations. He explained, “There are some uneasy seams inside the J.D. Vance coalition between sort of the [Peter] Thiel libertarians and the Tucker isolationists, and kind of big government’s Appalachia types.”
Recent criticisms of Vance further complicate his political standing. Senators from his own party have publicly opposed him, particularly after controversial remarks regarding the Trump administration’s military actions and a fierce exchange with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. during a Senate hearing.
Despite Vance’s intentions, navigating the complicated landscape of the Republican Party may prove challenging as he seeks to maintain support ahead of the 2028 election.
