Ben Shelton Advances After Wavy Night at Wimbledon

WIMBLEDON, England — Ben Shelton secured his place in the third round of Wimbledon on Friday, defeating Rinky Hijikata 6-2, 7-5, 6-4. The match had been suspended the previous night due to darkness, with Shelton poised to serve for victory.

The delay followed a tense discussion between the players and umpire Nacho Forcadell about the conditions on court. Despite the slippery surface, play continued until an announcement was made at 5-4 in the third set, leading to jeers from the crowd as the match was called off due to fading light.

“I only needed 60 seconds,” Shelton said about his mindset when the match was halted. He added that the umpire had indicated that the Hawk-Eye system would be disabled shortly, preventing the match from continuing. After expressing his frustration, Shelton was able to resolve the tension with the officials in a gym discussion after the match.

“I don’t think I ever get disrespectful on the court,” he commented on the situation with the umpire. “I wanted to get my point across, and I was upset in the moment.” Shelton emphasized he never had any intentions of being confrontational.

Upon returning to the court on Friday, Shelton focused on serving well and maintaining his game plan, concluding the match successfully without sending a message intentionally. “I was just competing, trying to win the match,” he stated.

Next, Shelton will face Marton Fucsovics, who advanced after beating Gaël Monfils in a challenging five-set match.

Meanwhile, defending champion Carlos Alcaraz continued his impressive run, winning 6-1, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 against Germany’s Jan-Lennard Struff. Alcaraz demonstrated resilience, breaking in crucial moments to secure the win and set up a fourth-round match against Andrey Rublev.

A close contest unfolded elsewhere as Cameron Norrie, the last British man standing, secured his third-round spot. Norrie beat Mattia Bellucci in straight sets amid a match filled with unforced errors, which prompted a mix of applause and frustration from spectators.

“I didn’t start as well as I would have liked but held my nerve,” Norrie remarked. He acknowledged the pressure but remained focused on doing well for his supporters.

As the tournament continues, the drama of Wimbledon shows no signs of slowing down, with matches remaining tight and competitive.