Ben Shelton Advances to Wimbledon Round of 16 with Thrilling Win
London, England — American tennis player Ben Shelton secured his spot in the fourth round of Wimbledon on Saturday by defeating Marton Fucsovics 6-3, 7-6(4), 6-2. The victory marks Shelton’s third major fourth-round appearance this year, a feat last achieved by Andy Roddick in 2004.
At just 22 years and 9 months old, Shelton is the youngest American to reach at least the fourth round at three Grand Slams in a single year. This year, he has already accomplished semifinal appearances at both the Australian Open and the US Open.
Following his match, Shelton expressed his enjoyment of the experience saying, “I had a lot of fun today. It is always special playing here at Wimbledon. This is my third time playing on Court 1. It is a special atmosphere.” He added how he is striving to reach Centre Court one day.
As for his performance, Shelton credited the support of his family and team, stating, “It is not just me, I have a great team. My parents are here. My girlfriend is here. Also, my sister is here and she’s been here for every match that I have played so far.”
In the fourth round, Shelton will face Lorenzo Sonego, whom he has a 3-1 head-to-head record against. Shelton believes the upcoming match will be challenging, noting, “I know he’s playing great. The grass is a great surface for him. It’ll be difficult, but I like my chances.”
Ben Shelton’s successful run at Wimbledon continues as he aims for his best-ever result in the tournament.
