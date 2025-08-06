Ben Shelton and Alex de Minaur Clash in Melbourne Quarterfinal Showdown

Toronto, Canada — Ben Shelton, ranked No. 7 in the world, meets No. 8 Alex de Minaur for the first time on Tuesday night in the quarterfinals of the Canadian Masters. The match is set to start at 8:10 PM ET.

Both players bring contrasting styles to the court. Shelton relies on a powerful serve and athleticism, while de Minaur is known for his relentless speed and agility. Despite being ranked slightly higher, Shelton is considered the underdog with betting odds favoring de Minaur at -175.

Shelton’s recent matches have seen him extending his court time significantly, with back-to-back three-set victories totaling five hours. In contrast, de Minaur, fresh off a title win in Washington and benefiting from a walkover in the Round of 32, has had a less grueling path to the quarterfinals.

“De Minaur is always a tough competitor,” Shelton said. “I need to focus on my serve and keep the pace of the game in my favor.” Shelton has impressive statistics, winning 85% of his service games this year and focusing on quick points to counter de Minaur’s fitness advantage.

De Minaur comes into the match with considerable momentum, riding a seven-match winning streak. His approach emphasizes tireless effort and counter-punching skills, which will challenge Shelton throughout the match.

Betting analysts predict a close contest, with Dimers’ simulation model giving de Minaur a 61% chance of advancing. Shelton remains optimistic, stating, “I know I can play at a high level. If I stay consistent and focus, I believe I can win.”

The quarterfinal matchup promises to be thrilling, showcasing two fan-favorites aiming for a spot in the semifinals against either Taylor Fritz or Andrey Rublev.