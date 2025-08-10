Ben Shelton Celebrates Masters Win Before Cincinnati Open Challenge

Toronto, Canada – Ben Shelton celebrated his first Masters 1000 victory at the Canadian Open, but he quickly faced a new challenge as he rushed to the Cincinnati Open just hours later. The American tennis star won the Toronto final against Russia’s Karen Khachanov, with a score of 6-7(5), 6-4, 7-6(3), marking a significant milestone in his career.

The victory in Toronto came at a cost of immediate travel to Cincinnati, about 500 miles away. Shelton’s tight schedule left little room for celebration; he had to switch gears from trophy photos to flight itineraries within a day. Khachanov, his opponent, remarked about the tough logistics, mentioning that he managed only three hours of sleep before boarding his flight to the U.S.

Upon arrival in Cincinnati, the World No. 6 hit the practice courts without delay. He noted the need to acclimate to the hotter climate of Ohio after the milder weather he experienced in Toronto. “I practiced here yesterday afternoon, trying to get used to the heat again,” he said. “It wasn’t that hot up in Toronto. I enjoyed it, I am enjoying it. It was a great week for me.”

With past success at the Cincinnati tournament, Shelton expressed his eagerness to perform well. “This is one of my favorite tournaments here in Cincinnati, one that I always wanted to really do well at,” he added. “I had my first breakout wins here, so my focus has definitely shifted pretty quick.”

Shelton’s rise to prominence began at the Cincinnati Masters 1000 event in 2022, where he secured a notable upset against No. 5 seed Casper Ruud. He then advanced to the quarterfinals in 2024, cementing his confidence at the venue. This year’s overlapping tournament schedule was unique, with the finals in Toronto and the opening round in Cincinnati happening back-to-back.

Although he celebrated his major title, Shelton remains focused on Grand Slam goals. “To be where I want to be in the game, which is competing for Grand Slam titles, along with these types of titles, there are a lot of things that I still need to get better at,” he shared. Shelton’s consistent performances this season, reaching at least the Round of 16 in each Grand Slam, indicate he is making strides toward those ambitions.

His top Grand Slam result this year was at the Australian Open, where he reached the semifinals, further showcasing his potential in the sport.