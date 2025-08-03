Ben Shelton Faces Flavio Cobolli in Round of 16 at National Bank Open

Toronto, Canada – American tennis star Ben Shelton is set to play Italy’s Flavio Cobolli in the Round of 16 at the National Bank Open on Sunday night. The match is scheduled to begin not before 7 p.m. at Sobeys Stadium.

Shelton, ranked No. 4 in the world, aims to continue his strong performance after defeating Adrian Mannarino and Brandon Nakashima to reach this stage of the tournament. Although he is favored to win, Shelton has a challenging history against Cobolli, holding a 1-2 record in their previous encounters.

This season has seen Shelton excel in major tournaments, including his impressive serving stats. His ability to strike powerful serves has helped him win over 64% of his hard-court matches this year. Matches involving Shelton typically feature his strong serve and forehand combination, with an average of 9.06 aces per match in 2025.

Cobolli, on the other hand, has struggled on hard courts, winning only 41.7% of his matches this year. Despite his success on clay, where he has secured two titles, Cobolli’s power game is less effective on faster surfaces like those in Toronto.

The stakes are high for Shelton, as he hopes to maintain his career-high ranking. Fans can catch the action live through the Tennis Channel and other broadcasters. Live updates will also be available through various media channels.

With a strong crowd backing him in Toronto, Shelton looks to capitalize on his momentum and advance to the next round of the prestigious ATP 1000 event.