Ben Shelton Faces Jannik Sinner in Wimbledon Quarterfinal Showdown

WIMBLEDON, England — One of the United States’ top young tennis stars, Ben Shelton, will face Jannik Sinner in the Wimbledon Men’s Singles quarterfinals on Wednesday, July 9, 2025. The match is set to begin at approximately 10:15 a.m. ET.

Fans can catch the live action on ESPN or stream it for free on various platforms. This highly anticipated matchup comes after Shelton’s impressive run at Wimbledon, having dropped only one set in the first four rounds.

In their earlier clash during the Australian Open semifinals, Sinner emerged victorious in straight sets. However, both players have faced challenges leading up to this encounter. Sinner’s fourth-round match saw him advance due to Grigor Dimitrov‘s retirement caused by a pectoral injury. Sinner himself injured his elbow early in that match, which could impact his performance against Shelton.

Shelton, seeded 10th, previously defeated Lorenzo Sonego in the fourth round. The young American is looking to build on his momentum as he enters his first Wimbledon quarterfinal. He holds a 3-0 record against Sonego in major tournaments this year.

Betting odds have Sinner as a -345 favorite on FanDuel, indicating a tight contest ahead. The players’ history adds another layer of excitement, as Sinner has won five of their six encounters on the ATP Tour.

As both athletes prepare for this high-stakes match, Shelton emphasized his determination, stating, ‘I’m ready to compete and see how it goes against one of the best players.’ Sinner, reflecting on his previous experiences with Shelton, recognized the American’s growth on the court.

All eyes will be on Court No. 1 as fans eagerly await the start of this thrilling clash between two rising tennis stars.