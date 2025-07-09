Ben Shelton Faces Jannik Sinner in Wimbledon Quarterfinals Showdown

London, UK – Ben Shelton is set to face Jannik Sinner in the Wimbledon quarterfinals on Wednesday, July 9, at 9:10 a.m. ET. The match will take place at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.

Shelton, the 22-year-old American, has advanced to the quarterfinals after winning four matches without dropping a single set. In his last match, he defeated Italy’s Lorenzo Sonego with a score of 3-6, 6-1, 7-6, 7-5, marking his first appearance in the Wimbledon quarterfinals.

When asked about his progress, Shelton revealed he has received invaluable tactical advice from tennis legend Roger Federer. “What stood out the most were my conversations with Federer,” Shelton said at a press conference. He emphasized Federer’s ability to simplify the game and his passion for tennis.

On the other side, Jannik Sinner, currently ranked No. 1 in the world, reached the quarterfinals after a contentious matchup against Grigor Dimitrov, who retired due to injury while leading in the sets. Despite some concerns about Sinner’s elbow injury, he has a strong track record against Shelton, winning five of their six encounters.

“I was impressed with how Sinner handled the pressure, but his recent elbow issue adds uncertainty to this match,” Shelton noted. This rivalry adds excitement to the upcoming contest, with both players looking to secure a spot in the semifinals.

Fans can watch the match live on ESPN2 and the Tennis Channel, or stream it online. The stakes are high as Shelton aims to continue his impressive run and challenge the world’s top player.