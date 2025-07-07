Ben Shelton’s Father-Centric Path to Wimbledon Success

London, England — Ben Shelton is making waves at Wimbledon 2025, coached by none other than his father, Bryan Shelton. Competing in the prestigious tournament, the 21-year-old American has made it to the fourth round, achieving notable victories over Alex Bolt, Rinky Hijikata, and Márton Fucsovics.

Ben Shelton turned professional in 2022 and initially worked with Dean Goldfine. However, in 2023, he brought his father on board as his full-time coach after Bryan retired from collegiate coaching, where he had a long tenure as the head coach of the University of Florida.

Now at Wimbledon, Ben’s player box includes his father and coach Bryan, his mother Lisa Witsken Shelton, sister Emma, and girlfriend Trinity Rodman. Ben expressed that their dynamic is comfortable, stating, “It’s kind of natural. We have a great relationship, and there’s no pressure.”

As the tournament progresses, Shelton, seeded 10th, is preparing to face Lorenzo Sonego in a crucial match. The victor will move on to the quarterfinals against either top seed Jannik Sinner or 19th seed Grigor Dimitrov.

Reflecting on their father-son bond, Ben remarked, “We manage the relationship well and keep it respectful. I respect him a lot, not only as my father but as a coach and player.” Bryan Shelton, a former professional tennis player, won two ATP singles and doubles titles and reached the mixed doubles final at the 1992 French Open.

Through their combined efforts, the Sheltons aim for success and maintain high hopes as Ben progresses through the tournament. With their mutual goals, the future looks bright for this father-son duo in the world of professional tennis.