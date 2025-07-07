Sports
Ben Shelton and Novak Djokovic Excel in Wimbledon Quarterfinals
WIMBLEDON, England — The quarterfinals of Wimbledon saw top seeds Ben Shelton and Novak Djokovic advance on Monday, each demonstrating strength on the grass courts. Shelton defeated Lorenzo Sonego, while Djokovic outperformed Alex de Minaur.
Ben Shelton faced Lorenzo Sonego in a much-anticipated match. The two competitors had met previously in the Grand Slam rounds, with Shelton leading the head-to-head series 3-1 heading into this match. Despite Sonego’s impressive fight in the third round, overcoming a fierce challenge from Brandon Nakashima, Shelton proved too strong. After a hard-fought battle, Shelton secured victory against Sonego, continuing his pursuit of a title at Wimbledon.
“It was a tough match, but I felt in control,” Shelton said post-match. His confidence surged from recent performances, including a semifinal appearance at the Australian Open earlier this year. Sonego, ranked 47th in the world, displayed resilience but could not match Shelton’s pace and power.
Meanwhile, six-time champion Novak Djokovic faced Alex de Minaur. This matchup was particularly intriguing as de Minaur had missed their planned clash in last year’s quarterfinals due to an injury. However, this year, Djokovic was in formidable form, quickly dispatching de Minaur in straight sets.
Despite reaching the 2024 United Cup finals against Djokovic, de Minaur struggled to maintain focus in their Grand Slam meeting. Djokovic’s strong performance was underscored by an array of precise serves and aggressive returns.
“I’m glad to be back in good form,” Djokovic noted after his win, as he aims for his eighth Wimbledon title. “Every match is important, and I will take it one step at a time.”
Both Shelton and Djokovic are now set to face even tougher opponents in the upcoming rounds as they continue their quest for the championship. Their victories represent a significant step towards a potential showdown in the final.
