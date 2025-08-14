Ben Shelton Prepares for Tough Match at Cincinnati Open

CINCINNATI, Ohio — Ben Shelton is gearing up for a challenging fourth-round match at the Cincinnati Open, having won eight matches in a row. The 22-year-old American, ranked sixth in the world, is on familiar turf as he competes for his second consecutive title.

So far in the tournament, Shelton has not lost a set, edging closer to a potential rematch with Jiri Lehecka, who is known for his ability to upset top players. Shelton reached this stage after defeating veteran Roberto Bautista Agut, while Lehecka secured his spot by beating Adam Walton in two tiebreak sets.

“It’s live conditions here,” said Shelton about the fast-paced grandstand court. “He’s a great server. He’s a tough out. I’m expecting some extended sets, and yeah, let’s see what we can do.”

This will be Shelton’s second encounter with the Czech player, after winning their first meeting at the Stuttgart Open in June, where he secured a victory with a score of 6-4, 6-4. “We didn’t have many rallies in that match,” Shelton reflected. “I thought we both served really well. It was just a couple points here and there.”

In that match, Shelton hit 18 aces and won all of his first serve points while claiming 92% of points on his second serve. As he prepares for the next match in Cincinnati, Shelton is focused on replicating that serving performance against the world number 26.

Former American tennis player Steve Johnson has expressed strong confidence in Shelton’s ability to contend in Grand Slam tournaments. Johnson praised Shelton’s physicality and mental toughness, stating, “He is built like a Mack truck. When he gets to these big moments, it doesn’t feel like he flinches.”

Shelton’s performance has been impressive this year, with notable finishes at both the Australian Open and Wimbledon, where he reached the semifinals and quarterfinals respectively. He followed up those performances by winning the Toronto title last week.

After defeating Bautista Agut in a rain-delayed second-round match, Shelton felt energized and aggressive in his play. “The rain delay was a little reset for me. I came out playing much more aggressive tennis, my brand of tennis, and I’m happy with how I finished it,” he said. Shelton will face Lehecka on Friday, August 15, aiming to continue his winning streak.