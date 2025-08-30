Ben Shelton Retires Amid Injury at 2025 U.S. Open as Tensions Rise

NEW YORK, August 29, 2025 — American tennis player Ben Shelton was forced to retire from his third-round match against Adrian Mannarino at the 2025 U.S. Open due to a left shoulder injury. The sixth seed pulled out during the decisive fifth set, raising questions about the remaining American hopes in the tournament.

With both competitors battling intense conditions, Shelton reportedly felt pain in his shoulder after the fourth set. He took a medical timeout but was unable to continue, eventually retiring while trailing 3-6, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4.

“I just couldn’t shake it off,” Shelton explained after the match. His father advised him it was not worth risking further injury, leading to the difficult decision to withdraw.

The 22-year-old had been coming off a successful run after winning the National Bank Open earlier in August, and his untimely exit leaves Taylor Fritz and Tommy Paul as the leading American contenders remaining.

On the women’s side, Frances Tiafoe also faced disappointment, losing in straight sets to Jan-Lennard Struff. Tiafoe compiled a difficult season, finishing with two second-round exits in this year’s Grand Slams.

World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka continued her strong form, advancing with a straight-set victory against Leylah Fernandez, marking her 18th consecutive tiebreak win.

As matches play out at Arthur Ashe Stadium, both fans and players watch closely as tensions mount. Notable matches include Novak Djokovic taking on Cameron Norrie later tonight, setting the stage for high-stakes battles as the tournament advances.