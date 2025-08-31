Ben Shelton Retires Due to Injury in Thrilling US Open Match

FLUSHING MEADOWS, N.Y. — Ben Shelton‘s third-round match at the US Open took a heartbreaking turn on August 29, 2025, when he retired due to a left shoulder injury. The sixth seed had just taken a two sets to one lead against Adrian Mannarino of France when he began to feel intense pain.

After almost two and a half hours of competition, Shelton was leading 6-3, 3-6, 6-4, 4-6 when he grabbed at his left shoulder while serving early in the fourth set. But as the pain intensified, he confided in his father and coach, Bryan Shelton, that it was among the worst pain he had felt on the court.

“I never felt anything like this before,” Shelton said. “I usually play through anything, but this was different.” After calling for a medical timeout, he received treatment but struggled to regain his previous form.

Despite his challenges, Shelton attempted to adjust his game by rushing to the net and delivering aces, but the injury was too severe. After the fourth set concluded, he sat in tears on the side of the court as his father advised him to retire from the match.

Mannarino praised Shelton post-match, saying, “When he started to have pain, he was leading in the match. Honestly, he probably would have won that match.” The injury comes as a significant setback for Shelton, who was in excellent form this summer and seeking his first Grand Slam title.

As he left the court, visibly upset, Shelton expressed his disappointment but emphasized his gratitude for the support he has received. He stated, “This summer has been great, and I won’t let this setback define me.” The exact nature of his injury remains unclear, with further examinations anticipated in the coming days.