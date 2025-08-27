Ben Shelton Shines at US Open After Canadian Open Victory

NEW YORK CITY, New York — Rising tennis star Ben Shelton, seeded sixth at the US Open, was spotted outside Polo Bar in Manhattan on Monday night, shortly after a busy day of media engagements. At just 22 years old, Shelton’s presence is becoming increasingly recognizable, as evidenced by a fan’s enthusiastic shout of support upon his arrival.

Shelton’s fame has surged recently following his win at the Canadian Open, a significant Masters 1000 event. That victory marks a pivotal moment in his career, elevating him alongside fellow American Taylor Fritz as the only active American men with Masters 1000 titles. Observers note that Shelton has made crucial improvements to his game that were key to his recent success, particularly in consistency and strategy.

“For me, it was just consistency,” Shelton said, reflecting on his growth. “I was solid from the baseline, serving and returning well. Everything came together.” He’s now advanced to the second round of the US Open after a straightforward victory against Peruvian qualifier Ignacio Buse.

As he approaches this major tournament, Shelton emphasizes the importance of maintaining his focus over the longer matches of the US Open format. “Staying consistent is even more important in three-out-of-five-set matches,” he explained, recognizing the stamina needed for such challenges.

Shelton’s appeal extends beyond the court, thanks to his tight-knit family relationships. His father, Bryan Shelton, acts as his coach and engages with audiences during matches. “I think it’s cool for fans to get insight into how a player gets coached in real time,” Shelton remarked, highlighting the unique dynamic of their relationship.

Even off-court, Shelton recently shared a heartwarming story about his sister, Emma, receiving extra leave from her job to support him at Wimbledon, a moment that resonated with fans and garnered attention for their family.

Shelton’s personal life also shines brightly, as he is in a relationship with U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team star, who frequently shows up to support him at tournaments. “I think it’s really cool for both of us to witness what it takes to stay at the top in our sports,” Shelton said, noting the shared challenges they face.

Tonight, Shelton faces off against Spaniard Pablo Carreño Busta, an unseeded player known for his resilience. As the US Open progresses, Shelton aims to channel his momentum from the summer into a strong performance against a challenging opponent. The match is set to take place at Louis Armstrong Stadium.