Ben Shelton Surprised by Trinity Rodman at US Open Press Conference

NEW YORK, USA — Ben Shelton’s post-match press conference took an unexpected turn when his girlfriend, Trinity Rodman, made a playful appearance on August 27. After defeating Pablo Carreno Busta 6-4, 6-2, 6-4 in the second round of the US Open, Shelton was caught off guard during the media session.

As reporters posed questions, Rodman, a soccer star and USWNT player, surprised both Shelton and the gathered media by asking, “How did it feel not being able to serve faster than 135 mph today?” Shelton, smiling at the question, responded with a laugh, “Why’d you give her a question?”

The moderator joked that Rodman’s question was arranged by the bosses over the event. The playful exchange led to laughter from the room as Shelton explained that the cool weather impacted his serving speed. “I was focused on hitting spots, and I didn’t hit those spots, so maybe I should just serve bigger,” he acknowledged.

Rodman, the daughter of NBA legend Dennis Rodman, flew from California to support Shelton, and their relationship has drawn attention since it became public in March 2025. The couple has been seen together regularly, sharing moments from their respective sports on social media.

“I watch you every day work your ass off. I see everyone who doubts you,” Rodman wrote in a heartfelt Instagram post celebrating Shelton’s ATP Masters 1000 title win earlier this month.

Shelton, now a top contender at the US Open, will face French veteran Adrian Mannarino in the third round on August 29. He has discussed how Rodman’s dedication to soccer inspires him and adds depth to his athletic journey.

As the press conference concluded, Shelton remarked with a smile, “They let anyone in the room at this point!”