Sports
Ben Sheppard Prepares for Game 7 with a Unique Mustache Plan
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Ben Sheppard shared an unusual plan involving his mustache as he and the Indiana Pacers gear up for a critical Game 7 against the Oklahoma City Thunder on June 22, 2025, at 8 p.m. ET.
The Pacers face a competitive series, having previously led 2-1 before Oklahoma City took the next two games. However, Indiana responded with a crucial Game 6 win at home, forcing the decisive Game 7.
During pregame preparations on Saturday, Sheppard talked about his mustache, which he plans to shave soon, though he will wait until after the game. “I seen a wedding picture of my dad with a mustache. I think that’s why I grew that. I might shave it soon,” Sheppard said.
The Pacers have enjoyed an impressive playoff run this year, surprising fans by defeating Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round and later defeating Donovan Mitchell and the 64-win Cleveland Cavaliers. They continued their momentum by overcoming Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks in six games, marking the franchise’s return to the NBA Finals for the first time since 2000.
The team’s unity has made them one of the most effective offenses in the league. Reaching the Eastern Conference Finals in 2024 set the stage for this year’s championship hopes. Indiana is determined to secure its first-ever NBA title against the Thunder.
To reach this point, the Pacers showcased teamwork and tactical prowess throughout the playoffs. Sheppard made headlines with a buzzer-beating three-pointer at the end of the third quarter in Game 6, rallying the team to avoid elimination. The Pacers led heavily in that game, outscoring the Thunder in crucial moments.
As the Pacers prepare for the final game of the series, all eyes will be on Sheppard and his mustache saga, as well as the hopes of a franchise looking for its first championship.
