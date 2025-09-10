Ben Simmons Declines Offer, Faces Uncertain NBA Future

NEW YORK, NY — Ben Simmons, the former NBA star, continues to navigate a complicated free agency as he grapples with the decision to either accept a minimal contract or contemplate retirement. The New York Knicks reportedly offered him a one-year deal, but Simmons declined the offer, seeking a more favorable contract.

Simmons, who was once viewed as a franchise cornerstone after being selected first overall by the Philadelphia 76ers in the 2016 NBA Draft, has faced numerous challenges throughout his seven-year career. Injuries have plagued him, including multiple back surgeries, and his scoring output has dramatically declined, averaging just 5.0 points last season while playing for the Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Clippers.

NBA insider Marc Stein noted that while the Knicks and the Boston Celtics have expressed interest in signing Simmons, he has remained hopeful of securing a contract with a higher salary. The Knicks are currently limited to minimum offers as they prepare for training camp, prompting questions about Simmons’ future in the league.

After averaging 15.9 points per game during his first four seasons, Simmons’ scoring dropped to 2.9 points per game in just 18 appearances last season. His struggles on the court have drawn concern, as he has not reached All-Star status since 2019 and has faced difficulties with injuries, limiting his playtime.

Reports emerge that Simmons is questioning his desire to continue playing basketball. Just last week, the New York Post highlighted his uncertainty about pursuing another NBA season if no appealing contract comes along. This adds to the growing speculation regarding whether the 29-year-old might contemplate retirement.

With a former max-contract player now struggling to attract interest, the landscape of his career is shifting. Simmons now finds himself at a crossroads, contemplating his place in the NBA and the potential for a continued career.

The Knicks’ offer may have represented a chance for Simmons to regain some footing in the league, but for now, he remains unsigned as the offseason progresses, raising further questions about the viability of his future in basketball.