Ben Simmons: From NBA Star to Free Agency Uncertainty

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. — Once a generational talent, Ben Simmons now finds himself without a team as the NBA season approaches. Selected as the first overall pick in the 2016 draft, Simmons was hailed as a player who could redefine the point guard position with his height and skill.

At 6-foot-10 and 240 pounds, Simmons displayed rare ability on the court. Former Indiana Pacers coach Nate McMillan noted back in 2017 that Simmons was “unique” for his size and playmaking skills, comparing him to legends like LeBron James and Magic Johnson.

Despite a promising start, including winning the Rookie of the Year in 2017 and becoming an All-Star for three consecutive seasons, Simmons’ trajectory took a downturn. His five-year, $177.2 million contract extension with the Philadelphia 76ers in 2019 was a testament to his perceived potential as a foundational player.

However, Simmons has struggled with significant injuries, including ongoing issues with his lower back and a knee injury that led to surgery. These problems have contributed to his decline on the court, where he averaged career lows of 6.9 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 6.1 assists during the 2022-23 season.

After an extended holdout and a trade to the Brooklyn Nets in 2022, expectations were high for Simmons to revive his career. Instead, he faced further challenges, missing the remainder of the 2021-22 season due to back injuries.

As of now, Simmons finds himself vying for interest from teams like the Boston Celtics and New York Knicks, who are looking to bolster their point guard options. However, the mental and physical hurdles he faces have made him less appealing compared to younger talents available in free agency.

Now 29 years old, Simmons holds defensive strengths that may still find a place in the NBA. Yet, he no longer carries the prestige of being a top-tier player, marking a stark contrast from his earlier days with the Sixers.