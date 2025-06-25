Sports
Ben Simmons: A Potential Free Agent Bargain for NBA Contenders
LOS ANGELES, CA — With the NBA season coming to an end, teams are beginning to look ahead to free agency. One player generating attention is Ben Simmons, an unrestricted free agent this offseason.
Simmons, a former first overall pick, fell from grace in recent years. Just four years ago, he was making All-Star and All-Defensive teams, playing a critical role on a team that nearly reached the Eastern Conference Finals. However, he struggled with injuries and a refusal to shoot, which ultimately led to him signing with a new team for the veteran minimum at age 28. Now, he hopes to turn his career around.
Despite his challenges, Simmons has demonstrated that he can still contribute to a winning team at the right price. Initially regarded as a point guard, his impressive vision and ball-handling skills allowed him to lead offenses. But his poor shooting, having taken just 36 career three-pointers, made him less effective as a lead guard.
This season, Simmons transitioned to a more versatile role, playing significant minutes at power forward and center. His key matchups included stars like Giannis Antetokounmpo and Pascal Siakam, showcasing his ability to defend various positions. According to statistics from BBall Index, Simmons excelled in Defensive Positional Versatility, ranking in the 96th percentile.
As a center, Simmons mitigates some of the offensive drawbacks he experienced as a point guard. He focuses on screening, cutting, and quick passing, which allows his team to benefit from his strong defensive presence. While he struggled with finishing near the rim last season, his history indicates that he has the potential to improve.
Simmons is expected to sign for the veteran minimum this offseason, making him an appealing option for playoff teams in need of a versatile bench player. His unique skill set may be exactly what some franchises are looking for this summer as they eye championship aspirations.
As the free agency period unfolds, Simmons is poised to find a new landing spot where he can potentially revive his career.
