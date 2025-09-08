Ben Simmons Questions NBA Future Amid Knicks Interest

NEW YORK, NY — Ben Simmons, the former All-Star and Rookie of the Year, is reconsidering his future in the NBA, according to reports from The Post. With the new season approaching, Simmons, 29, has drawn interest from the New York Knicks among other teams, but he is unsure if he wants to continue playing.

Simmons has struggled with injuries and the pressures of professional basketball in recent years. A league source noted that the Knicks view him as a potential backup point guard due to his defensive skills and athletic ability. However, Simmons has not played consistently in recent seasons, prompting questions about his commitment to the game.

Sources revealed that Simmons has contacted teams to express uncertainty about his desire to keep playing, despite earning over $200 million throughout his career. He has also accumulated several did-not-play (DNP) designations over the past few seasons and is contemplating if he wants to turn down opportunities as a free agent.

Simmons was the first overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft by the Philadelphia 76ers and was an All-NBA selection in 2020. He played three straight All-Star seasons from 2019 to 2021. However, Simmons’ reputation took a hit following a playoff performance where he passed up a critical dunk against the Atlanta Hawks in 2021. He subsequently missed the entire 2021-22 season due to a back injury, limiting his playing time significantly.

Last season, Simmons played for both the Brooklyn Nets and the Los Angeles Clippers, averaging 5.0 points, 5.6 assists, and 4.7 rebounds per game. He was waived by the Nets and signed with the Clippers but did not make a significant impact during their playoff run.

While the Knicks look to build on their recent success, having reached the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time since 2000, Simmons’ potential signing would likely be for a reserve role. Following a busy offseason, the Knicks fired head coach Tom Thibodeau and hired Mike Brown, previously of the Sacramento Kings, as his successor.

As the 2025-26 season approaches, Simmons’ future remains uncertain. His career path, once filled with promise, now leaves many wondering if he will choose to pursue basketball any longer.