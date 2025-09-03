Ben Simmons Weighs Future After Interest from Knicks and Kings

NEW YORK, NY — Ben Simmons, a former NBA All-Star, is evaluating his future in professional basketball. As of September 1, 2025, sources indicate that the New York Knicks and the Sacramento Kings have shown interest in signing the 29-year-old guard, but Simmons is uncertain about continuing his career.

Despite his impressive achievements, including being named Rookie of the Year and accumulating over $200 million in career earnings, Simmons has faced challenges in recent seasons due to injuries and mental health pressures. A league source stated that the Knicks see Simmons as a potential fit for their backup point guard position, citing his elite defensive skills and athleticism.

However, another source revealed that Simmons is unclear about his desire to keep playing basketball, raising questions about his dedication to the sport. Sources close to Simmons suggest that declining viable opportunities might hinder his chances of reclaiming a prominent role in the league.

As the NBA season approaches, the Knicks have one veteran’s minimum contract left, and the interest in experienced players has not translated into substantial offers. Sam Amico of Hoops Wire noted that both Simmons and fellow free agent Russell Westbrook may be struggling to find value, as the market now favors younger, less costly players.

“Look, this isn’t 2017 or 2019 anymore,” Amico stated. “If Westbrook or Simmons goes unsigned, it’s not that big of a deal.”

While the Knicks are eager to strengthen their roster, it seems that the expectations of players like Simmons do not align with what teams are willing to pay. Simmons remains an intriguing option entering September, yet his insistence on market value might be delaying his landing with a team.

With the start of the new season just around the corner, the clock is ticking for Simmons to make a decision. As the landscape of the league changes, it will be interesting to see if he can find a fit that meets his aspirations.