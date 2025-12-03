Ben Stiller to Host Soda Event at Stew Leonard’s in Yonkers

YONKERS, New York — Actor and director Ben Stiller will appear at Stew Leonard's on Wednesday, December 3, for a special soda tasting event. The event is scheduled from 11:30 AM to 12:30 PM at the store located at 1 Stew Leonard’s Drive.

During the hour-long event, Stiller will promote his beverage line, Stiller’s Soda, which boasts only 30 calories per serving. The soda line features three classic flavors: Lemon-Lime, Shirley Temple, and Root Beer.

If fans cannot attend the meet and greet in Yonkers, they can purchase Stiller’s Soda at all Stew Leonard’s locations in Connecticut, along with several local markets including the new Food Emporium in Brookfield and Ridgefield Organics & Specialty Market. For convenience, the sodas are also available on Amazon.

Meet and greets with celebrities are a common occurrence in grocery stores across Connecticut, New York City, and New England, offering fans unique experiences. Stiller’s appearance is sure to be a highlight for his local fans.

Through his soda brand, Stiller expresses his love for carbonated beverages, catering to those who enjoy low-calorie options.