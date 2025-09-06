Entertainment
Ben Stiller and Owen Wilson Bring Their Friendship to the US Open
New York, NY — Actors Ben Stiller and Owen Wilson showcased their longstanding friendship during a recent visit to the US Open on August 29. The duo, who have starred in several popular comedic films, including “Zoolander” and “Night at the Museum,” were spotted together at the Men’s Singles Third Round match featuring Novak Djokovic and Cameron Norrie.
Photos from the event reveal Wilson and Stiller sitting side by side, both smiling as they enjoyed the match. Stiller was also seen chatting with fellow actor Tom Pecinka and taking time to pose for pictures with fans at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.
Wilson reflected on their friendship, mentioning how it began in the ‘90s. He recalled receiving a heartfelt letter from Stiller after watching the film “Bottle Rocket,” in which Wilson starred. “He wrote me the nicest letter, saying how much he loved the movie,” Wilson shared. “That meant a great deal, because no one saw ‘Bottle Rocket.’” Wilson added that Stiller expressed hope for future collaborations.
Wilson spoke fondly of their connection, stating, “From when we first became friends… I think we are still sort of laughing at the same things.” The actors have supported each other throughout the years, notably when Stiller expressed concern for Wilson during a health scare in 2007. “He’s doing really well,” Stiller told Ellen DeGeneres at the time. “But he’s a really good friend of mine, and I wish him all the best.”
This latest appearance further exemplifies the bond the two actors share, both on-screen and off. Their friendship continues to resonate with fans as they display a genuine camaraderie.
Recent Posts
- Colorado State Launches Rams Live Pregame Show for Football Fans
- Javier Aguirre Addresses Controversy Over Young Player’s World Cup Decision
- ‘High Potential’ Season 2 Trailer Unveiled with New Threats and Secrets
- Alabama’s Ty Simpson Struggles in Starting Debut Against Florida State
- Intense Sideline Altercation Between Michigan Players During Oklahoma Showdown
- Nebraska Volleyball Dominates Wright State in Home Opener
- Millonarios and Santa Fe Clash in Important Bogotá Classic
- Arizona Wildcats Face Weber State in Season-Opening Game
- Tulsa Battles New Mexico State in Week 2 Showdown
- UT Martin and UTEP Meet in Week 2 College Football Clash
- McNeese vs. Louisiana: College Football Showdown on ESPN+
- Nebraska Running Back Situation Raises Questions After Season Opener
- Mets Minor League Players Shine in August 2025
- Michigan Faces Starters Uncertainty Ahead of Game Against Oklahoma
- Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner Enjoy Family Movie Night in Los Angeles
- Diamondbacks Rally to Victory Against Red Sox in Youthful Showcase
- Detroit Tigers Triumph Over New York Mets with 6-2 Victory
- Verlander Stars in Giants’ 13-2 Victory After 121 Pitches
- SEC Football Schedules Adjusted as League Expands to Nine Games in 2026
- Houston Dynamo Faces Off Against Struggling LA Galaxy in Key Matchup