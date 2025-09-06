Ben Stiller and Owen Wilson Bring Their Friendship to the US Open

New York, NY — Actors Ben Stiller and Owen Wilson showcased their longstanding friendship during a recent visit to the US Open on August 29. The duo, who have starred in several popular comedic films, including “Zoolander” and “Night at the Museum,” were spotted together at the Men’s Singles Third Round match featuring Novak Djokovic and Cameron Norrie.

Photos from the event reveal Wilson and Stiller sitting side by side, both smiling as they enjoyed the match. Stiller was also seen chatting with fellow actor Tom Pecinka and taking time to pose for pictures with fans at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

Wilson reflected on their friendship, mentioning how it began in the ‘90s. He recalled receiving a heartfelt letter from Stiller after watching the film “Bottle Rocket,” in which Wilson starred. “He wrote me the nicest letter, saying how much he loved the movie,” Wilson shared. “That meant a great deal, because no one saw ‘Bottle Rocket.’” Wilson added that Stiller expressed hope for future collaborations.

Wilson spoke fondly of their connection, stating, “From when we first became friends… I think we are still sort of laughing at the same things.” The actors have supported each other throughout the years, notably when Stiller expressed concern for Wilson during a health scare in 2007. “He’s doing really well,” Stiller told Ellen DeGeneres at the time. “But he’s a really good friend of mine, and I wish him all the best.”

This latest appearance further exemplifies the bond the two actors share, both on-screen and off. Their friendship continues to resonate with fans as they display a genuine camaraderie.