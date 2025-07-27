Sports
Ben Stokes Shines in Historic Test Performance Against India
MANCHESTER, England — Ben Stokes showcased his remarkable talent on Saturday during the fourth Test against India at Old Trafford, where he achieved a stunning double of a century and a five-wicket haul. Despite suffering from a hamstring injury earlier this summer, Stokes’ extraordinary determination shone through as he contributed significantly to England’s victory hopes in the ongoing series.
Stokes posted his first Test century in two years, scoring 141 runs and taking five wickets, becoming only the fourth English player to make a century and achieve a five-wicket haul in the same Test. The last time this remarkable feat was accomplished was by Gus Atkinson during a match against Sri Lanka in 2022. Stokes’ performance places him among elite cricketers, showcasing his all-round abilities at the age of 34.
Reflecting on his journey, Stokes commented on social media after a previous injury, saying, “I’ve got so much more left in the tank and so much more blood, sweat, and tears to go through for my team.” His resilience resonates with fans and colleagues, evidenced by England’s assistant coach Marcus Trescothick noting the importance of Stokes’ continued contribution to the team.
England scored a commanding 669 in the first innings, built on the back of Stokes and other key players like Joe Root. However, Stokes’ impact was felt beyond his runs; his absence from the attack raised concerns as India managed to reach 174 for two wickets in their second innings.
This series marks a renaissance for Stokes, who, only months prior, underwent surgery for significant knee and hamstring injuries. His determination to return to optimal performance levels mirrors his earlier career challenges, such as being sent home from a Lions tour in 2013 for disciplinary reasons and later involvement in a court case in 2017.
As the series progresses, England’s chances of winning the Ashes later this year in Australia could hinge on Stokes’ fitness. Stokes’ leadership and performance will be pivotal, as Trescothick indicated, “We’re hoping he will be able to bowl on the last day.” Stokes, renowned for his fighting spirit, seems ready to rise to the occasion once again.
