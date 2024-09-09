Ben Thapa, Former G4 Member, Passes Away at 42

Ben Thapa, a former member of the vocal group G4, has tragically passed away at the age of 42. The news was shared by his fellow band members, who expressed their deep sorrow over his sudden death.

The classical operatic group G4 gained fame during the first series of the ITV singing competition, The X Factor, in 2004, where they finished as runners-up. Thapa was an integral part of the group until he left in 2018 to focus on his own music career.

In a heartfelt statement on Instagram, the remaining members of G4 described Thapa as a brother and a great friend. They remarked, “Words cannot express how we all feel right now.” The group acknowledged the painful impact of Thapa’s passing on many others who knew him.

Thapa made significant contributions to the international singing community and played a critical role in G4’s journey. The band members urged their followers to send love and support during this difficult time.

During his time with G4, Thapa and his bandmates impressed judges with performances of classic songs including Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody,” Frank Sinatra’s “My Way,” and “Nessun Dorma.” Following their appearance on The X Factor, the group released a self-titled debut album.

Thapa’s operatic career included notable performances in various productions. He took on roles such as Tito in “La Clemenza di Tito” and participated in multiple opera productions across the UK.

His last performances included roles in significant projects such as the “Carmen” education project with the English National Opera and “The Paradis Files” for Graeae Theatre Company in 2022.