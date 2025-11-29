Sports
Ben Whittaker Faces Benjamin Gavazi in Birmingham Boxing Match
Birmingham, UK – British boxing prospect Ben Whittaker faces German fighter Benjamin Gavazi today in a highly anticipated matchup. The fight takes place at the National Exhibition Centre and marks Whittaker’s return to the ring for the first time since April 2025.
Whittaker, 28, holds an impressive record of 9 wins, 0 losses, and 1 draw, with 6 of those victories coming by knockout. He is well-known for his flashy in-ring style and showboating. A silver medalist from the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Whittaker is on track to become a significant contender in the light heavyweight division.
Gavazi, 30, presents a formidable challenge with his record of 19 wins and 1 loss, including 13 knockouts. The only blemish on his record came in his professional debut back in 2018. Since then, he has won 19 consecutive bouts, earning a WBC Silver Light Heavyweight title in his last fight with a dramatic 10th-round stoppage against Branimir Malenica.
Whittaker’s promoter, Eddie Hearn, has high hopes for the fighter, emphasizing the importance of today’s bout as Whittaker looks to climb the ranks of professional boxing. “World champion, that’s the plan. But I can do global fights; I’ve got more of a global audience,” Whittaker stated before the fight.
This matchup not only highlights Whittaker’s talent but also the excitement surrounding boxing’s next generation. Gavazi aims to upset the Brit’s plans and claim a significant victory on U.K. soil for the first time.
Fans can watch the fight via DAZN, which is streaming the event live starting at 2 PM ET. Whittaker’s upcoming performance is keenly awaited as both fighters are eager to make their mark in this thrilling match.
