Bencic and Zverev Out in Shocking US Open Mixed Doubles Exit

NEW YORK — Olympic singles champions Belinda Bencic and Alexander Zverev were eliminated in the first round of the newly formatted mixed doubles competition at the US Open on August 19, 2025. The duo lost to American players Danielle Collins and Christian Harrison with a score of 0-4, 3-5.

This year, the mixed doubles matches took place in the week leading up to the main tournament and featured a condensed format with shortened sets. With an increased prize pool of $1 million for the winners, the competition aimed to attract more top singles players. Nonetheless, many elite athletes typically avoid mixed doubles to focus on their singles performances.

Bencic and Zverev, who have known each other since childhood, gained entry into the tournament due to their singles world rankings. However, their participation was met with some criticism as eight of the 16 spots were allocated via wildcards, raising concerns among doubles specialists.

In the semifinals of the event, Collins and Harrison advanced by defeating several strong pairs, including Iga Swiatek and Casper Ruud, as well as Jessica Pegula and Jack Draper. Collins expressed her excitement about the competition, sharing that she and Harrison have been friends since childhood, benefiting from their long-standing rapport on the court.

Despite the disappointment for Bencic and Zverev, the altered tournament structure has sparked discussions on the future of mixed doubles. There are calls for an increased size in next year’s event to allow for more participation from established doubles teams.

As the new format continues to evolve, the tennis community remains intrigued about its impact on the sport’s dynamics.