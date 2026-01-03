Benedict Cumberbatch’s ‘The Grinch’ Soars to Top of Netflix Streaming Charts

LOS ANGELES, CA – Benedict Cumberbatch‘s animated film ‘The Grinch‘ has reached the top of Netflix’s streaming charts worldwide, surpassing millions of viewers just in time for the holiday season.

Originally released on November 9, 2018, the film features Cumberbatch as the voice of the iconic, Christmas-hating character. According to FlixPatrol, ‘The Grinch’ is currently trending at #1 in countries including Croatia, the Czech Republic, and Spain. It also secured the #2 spot in Belgium and Norway.

‘The Grinch,’ directed by Scott Mosier and Yarrow Cheney, was produced with a budget of $75 million but managed to gross approximately $552.9 million globally. In the U.S. alone, it grossed $272.5 million, with an additional $280.4 million from international markets.

Critics have received the film with mixed reviews. It holds a 60% score on Rotten Tomatoes. ScreenRant’s Molly Freeman described it as “a modernized retelling of Dr. Seuss’s classic,” adding that it features compelling tweaks to the story.”

In the U.S., viewers can rent ‘The Grinch’ on platforms such as Apple TV and Prime Video or watch through a Freeform subscription. International audiences can access it via Netflix.

Cumberbatch has yet to comment on the recent resurgence of the film, but its success highlights the continued appeal of holiday classics during the streaming era.