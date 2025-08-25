Benedict Cumberbatch and Olivia Colman Discuss Love in ‘The Roses’

LOS ANGELES, California — Benedict Cumberbatch and Olivia Colman, stars of the upcoming film ‘The Roses,’ recently opened up about their views on love and relationships in a candid interview. The movie offers a modern twist on Warren Adler’s classic, ‘The War of the Roses,’ focusing on a married couple navigating personal and career struggles.

At the film’s core is a scene where a counselor prompts a couple to list what they love about each other. Cumberbatch’s character, Theo, humorously sums it up with, “He has arms.” In contrast, Colman admires Cumberbatch’s hair, leading to a light-hearted moment before the conversation turns to the things they dislike about one another.

Cumberbatch admits, “I hate how she thinks five steps ahead of me. I hate how predictable I am around Olivia.” Colman refrains from being too harsh, saying, “I hate how I feel like an arsehole in the face of her joy.” Their playful banter reflects the dynamic chemistry they share on set.

As the film progresses, it explores the tension between their ambitions, with Colman’s Ivy thriving as a chef while Cumberbatch’s character grapples with failure as an architect. Screenwriter Tony McNamara highlights capitalism as a significant stressor in their marriage, stating, “Both partners have to work,” which complicates relationships.

Colman emphasized the importance of humor in navigating marriage, explaining, “It’s a bit of a silly business, isn’t it? You need to try to remember that it’s silly. Have fun with it and then go home.” Meanwhile, Cumberbatch appreciates the idealism of traditional romantic love but acknowledges the complexities couples face.

In a lighter exchange, both actors attempted to tackle how American and British cultures approach love and swearing. Colman confessed to using more colorful language in the U.S., much to her team’s chagrin. “Everybody wants to say ‘c***.’ It’s a great word,” she noted.

Ncuti Gatwa and Sunita Mani, who play Ivy’s youthful restaurant staff, voiced a more cynical perspective on romance. Gatwa remarked, “Yes! Oh. My. God. Nineties films have done a number on us!” Their views reflect the evolving expectations of modern relationships, contrasting sharply with Cumberbatch and Colman’s more romantic take.

The film, set to release on August 29, highlights the intricacies of love through humor and candid dialogue, making audiences reconsider how romantic ideals shape their expectations in relationships.