Sports
Benfica and Chelsea Set to Clash in Club World Cup
NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, England — The stage is set for a thrilling showdown between Benfica and Chelsea in the second match of the World Club Cup’s Round of 16. The match kicks off at 10 PM local time tonight.
Leading up to this contest, Benfica is coming in with a solid lineup. Their formation (4-2-3-1) features goalkeeper Trubin, with defenders Aursnes, Antonio Silva, Otamendi, and Dahl. In midfield, they have Sanches and Barreiro, while the attacking front includes Di Maria, Kokcu, Akturkoglu, and Pavlidis, coached by Lage.
On the other side, Chelsea, under the management of Enzo Maresca, will also utilize a 4-2-3-1 formation. Sanchez will guard the goal, supported by defenders James, Adarabioyo, Colwill, and Cucurella. The midfield features Caicedo and Fernandez, and their attackers include Pedro Neto, Palmer, Madueke, and Delap.
This game follows Palmeiras‘ earlier victory over Botafogo, where they won 1-0 to secure the first spot in the quarter-finals. The winner of tonight’s match will face Palmeiras on July 5.
As anticipation builds, fans are eager to see which team will advance and continue their quest for glory in this prestigious tournament.
