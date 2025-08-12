Sports
Benfica Defeats Nice 2-0 in Champions League Qualifier
Nice, France — Benfica secured a 2-0 victory against Nice in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League qualifying round on August 6, 2025. The Portuguese team will take this advantage back to Portugal for the return leg.
Benfica’s performance marked their 20th game without a regulation loss, including 13 wins and 6 draws. The match at Allianz Riviera was their first competitive meeting with Nice, who finished fourth in Ligue 1 last season and entered this stage after recent competitive matches in the FIFA Club World Cup.
Benfica entered the match with sharpness, threatening the Nice defense early. However, Nice showcased their own attacking potential, nearly taking the lead with a long-range effort that was saved by Benfica’s goalkeeper. The first half ended goalless as Benfica struggled to break through Nice’s defense despite creating several chances.
The second half began more positively for Nice, aiming to maintain their recent home scoring record in European fixtures. But Benfica struck first in the 53rd minute, with a well-placed cross that was turned in by one of their forwards. Although Nice managed to create some opportunities afterward, they could not equalize.
In the final minutes, Benfica sealed their victory with a stunning shot from distance, leaving Nice’s goalkeeper unable to respond. This win positions Benfica as favorites to advance in the tournament, having moved past the qualifying rounds in three of their last four seasons.
As Nice prepares for the second leg, they must overcome a two-goal deficit to make their first UEFA Champions League appearance since the 1959-60 season.
