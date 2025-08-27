Sports
Benfica Draws 0-0 with Fenerbahce in Champions League Clash
Istanbul, Turkey — Benfica and Fenerbahce battled to a 0-0 draw in the first leg of their Champions League play-off on August 20, 2025. The match featured a tense atmosphere as Benfica’s Florentino Luis was sent off in the 71st minute for receiving two yellow cards in quick succession.
Both teams started cautiously, with Benfica pressing Fenerbahce early, forcing the home side’s goalkeeper Irfan Can Egribayat to make a key save. The first half was largely uneventful, culminating in a near-goal for Benfica when Antonio Silva’s header was inadvertently deflected off Egribayat’s head just before halftime.
Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahce stepped up their efforts in the second half, particularly after Talisca entered the game. Talisca provided the spark needed, but the match turned when Florentino received his first yellow card for a foul, followed by a second for shirt pulling moments later, reducing Benfica to ten men.
Despite the numerical advantage, Fenerbahce struggled to convert their chances into goals. They had a potential winner from Youssef En-Nesyri ruled offside after he headed home Talisca’s fumbled effort. The match concluded with both teams level, setting the stage for a decisive second leg in Lisbon next week.
The draw leaves the tie finely balanced, with Benfica seeking to maintain their composure at home while Fenerbahce aims to capitalize on their home advantage.
