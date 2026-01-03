Benfica Eyes Victory Against Estoril in Primeira Liga Showdown

Lisbon, Portugal — Benfica will host Estoril Praia on Saturday, Jan. 3, at Estadio da Luz as they compete in the 17th round of the Primeira Liga. The match is crucial for the Eagles, who sit third in the league, trailing second-placed Sporting Lisbon by five points and leaders FC Porto by ten.

Benfica looks to kick off 2026 with a strong performance after ending the previous year on a disappointing note, having drawn 2-2 against Braga. The match saw Benfica take an early lead before the hosts scored two quick goals. Benfica managed to equalize in the second half, but struggled to convert draws into wins throughout the season, ending 2025 with six draws out of 16 matches.

With only four wins at home this season, Benfica’s inconsistency has raised concerns. However, they achieved a recent victory against Famalicao at home, winning 1-0. Still, manager José Mourinho acknowledges an urgent need to improve if they hope to keep pace with the league leaders.

Meanwhile, Estoril enters the match with renewed confidence after breaking a four-game winless streak by winning their last two games, including a 4-1 victory over Alverca. They currently sit ninth in the standings with 20 points from five wins and as many draws.

Estoril has struggled on the road this season, winning only one of their last seven away matches. However, they will aim to leverage this newfound momentum. Manager Cathro may rely on Begraoui, who has scored eight times in the league this season, to create opportunities. Both teams face injury concerns, with Benfica excluding players like Henrique Araujo and Bruma due to injuries.

Benfica’s lineup might feature Pavlidis up front, who has scored 14 goals in league matches this season, making him a key player to watch. Meanwhile, Estoril hopes to maintain its competitive edge despite facing an uphill battle against a Benfica team that has dominated their recent encounters.

As Benfica seeks to narrow the gap with the top two, this match will prove vital for both teams as they push for their respective goals in the league.