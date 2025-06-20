Benfica Faces Auckland City in Crucial Club World Cup Match

Orlando, Florida — Benfica will play Auckland City on Friday, June 20, in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup at Inter&Co Stadium. This matchup comes after a mixed performance from both teams in their respective opening games.

Benfica, who drew 2-2 against Boca Juniors, is keen to secure their first victory in the tournament. Captain Nicolas Otamendi, who scored the equalizer against Boca, is expected to lead the team again. The club faced some challenges with a red card affecting their gameplay but managed to recover in the second half.

Auckland City had a rough start, suffering a staggering 10-0 loss to Bayern Munich in their opening match. Head coach Paul Posa is hoping for a better performance, emphasizing strategy adjustments to bolster their defense. After the heavy defeat, motivation and pride are key factors as they strive to regain their footing in the tournament.

This clash is significant for both teams as they fight for points in Group C. Benfica aims to contend for the top spot and advance to the knockout stages, while Auckland City looks to avoid another humiliating defeat and keep their hopes alive.

Kickoff is scheduled for 12:00 p.m. ET, and fans can catch the game on DAZN, which is streaming all matches live.