Benfica Faces Bayern Munich for Knockout Spot in Club World Cup

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Benfica takes on Bayern Munich today in a crucial match for the knockout stages of the 2025 Club World Cup at Bank of America Stadium. The German Champions have already secured their spot in the last-16, while Benfica needs at least one point to guarantee progression.

Benfica, after a commanding 6-0 victory over Auckland City last Friday, finds itself in a favorable yet precarious position. Third-placed Boca Juniors must defeat Auckland City significantly to have any chance of advancing.

Head Coach Bruno Lage’s starting lineup for Benfica features a 4-2-3-1 formation with key players like Ángel Di María and Vangelis Pavlidis on the field. Meanwhile, Bayern, under the guidance of Vincent Kompany, enters with confidence, keeping a strong 4-3-3 setup that involves England’s Harry Kane.

The tense matchup is set with both teams eager to secure the victory for different reasons. Benfica aims to secure progression while Bayern looks to solidify its top position in Group C.

The weather could play a significant role in today’s match, particularly after recent delays due to heat and thunderstorms during earlier games. Players and officials have voiced concerns over extreme conditions affecting game performance.

As the match approaches, fans can expect exciting gameplay with high stakes on the line. The kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET, with all eyes on how Benfica will respond against the already qualified Bayern Munich.

Today’s match represents not just a crucial step for Benfica but also a moment to showcase their resilience in international competition. Will they pull through against a seasoned opponent like Bayern Munich? We will find out soon.