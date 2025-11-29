Benfica Prepares for Match Against Nacional with New Lineup

Funchal, Portugal — Benfica is set to face Nacional at 6 p.m. on November 29, 2025, in a crucial Liga Betclic match.

After a successful debut against Atlético, 20-year-old Rodrigo Rêgo is expected to join the starting lineup, filling a spot left by Richard Ríos, who is serving a suspension. Coach José Mourinho indicated that Rêgo, wearing jersey number 67, will take advantage of this opportunity to showcase his skills.

In Ríos’s absence, Aursnes will move to the midfield alongside Enzo Barrenechea, leading to an open position on the wing. Mourinho has several options for this position but, according to inside sources, is leaning toward Rêgo, who displayed impressive performance in his debut.

“If he were eligible to play in the Youth League, I would let him. But he’s not, so he’ll stay with me for the time being, whether he plays from the start or not,” Mourinho said following the Atlético game.

This match represents the 12th round of the Liga Betclic, and Benfica will look to secure a victory to boost their standings in the league. The previous match against Atlético saw Mourinho implementing a new tactical approach, which he may adapt further in this encounter.

As Benfica gears up for this important match, fans are hopeful that the young talents, including Rêgo, will make a significant impact on the game.