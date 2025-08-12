Benfica Secures 2-0 Victory Over Nice in Champions League Qualifier

Niza, Francia — Benfica defeated OGC Nice 2-0 in the first leg of their Champions League qualifying match on August 6, 2025. Goals from Franjo Ivanovic and Florentino helped the Portuguese side secure a crucial away win.

The match, held at Allianz Riviera, saw Benfica dominate possession and create numerous scoring opportunities. Ivanovic opened the scoring in the 52nd minute, converting a precise cross from Fredrik Aursnes. Florentino extended the lead with a stunning long-range strike in the 88th minute.

Ivanovic said after the match, “We knew how important this game was for us, and we came out strong. The team played well and we managed to get the result we needed going into the second leg.”

Throughout the match, Benfica showcased their tactical superiority, controlling the midfield and utilizing quick transitions to catch Nice off guard. Despite some efforts from Nice, including a notable strike from Hicham Boudaoui that went wide, they struggled to break through Benfica’s solid defense.

Nice coach Franck Haise expressed disappointment with his team’s lack of finishing. “We had moments where we looked threatening, but we couldn’t capitalize on any of them. Benfica was clinical, and that’s what made the difference today,” he said.

The return leg will take place in Lisbon, where Benfica will be looking to secure their spot in the Champions League group stage. With this win, they carry a significant advantage.