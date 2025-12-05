Benfica and Sporting Clash for Portuguese League Leadership on Friday

Lisbon, Portugal — Benfica and Sporting face off on Friday, December 5, at 5:15 p.m. local time at the Estádio da Luz. The match is part of the 13th round of the 2025–26 Portuguese League and is crucial as both teams vie for the top position.

Benfica enters the match in third place with 28 points, three points behind their rivals, Sporting, who are in second place. Both teams are in good form; Benfica has recorded three consecutive victories across all competitions, while Sporting remains unbeaten in their last 11 matches.

“A win at home can put us directly in the title race,” said Benfica coach José Mourinho. However, the team will be without key player Lukébakio, who is recovering from an ankle injury. This absence poses a significant challenge for the squad as they look to maintain their winning streak.

Sporting, under coach Rui Borges, is seeking to capitalize on their consistent performance this season. They hold a record of 31 points, trailing only the leaders, Porto, who have 34 points. “We are motivated and ready for the challenge,” Borges commented on the match.

The match will be broadcasted live in Brazil on ESPN and Disney+, while in Portugal, viewers can watch it on BTV, Benfica’s official channel. Subscribers to the standard package can access the match, which adds more excitement as both teams look to solidify their positions in the league standings.

Benfica’s probable lineup includes Anatoliy Trubin in goal and players like António Silva and Nicolás Otamendi in defense, while Sporting might field Rui Silva in goal with a solid defense led by Gonçalo Inácio.

With only three points separating the two teams, the outcome of this derby could significantly impact the championship race, making it a must-watch for football fans.